Suspect named in Mahoning County deputy dog warden stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A police officer had to apply a tourniquet Tuesday to the arm of the Mahoning County Deputy Dog Warden after he was stabbed on a south side street.

Squire Glenn, 60, was booked into the county jail on a charge of felonious assault. He was arraigned Wednesday and bond was set at $25,000.

Reports said Deputy Dog Warden Dave Nelson and an employee from Animal Charity were at Oak Hill and West Myrtle avenues after receiving reports of a man in a wheelchair dragging a dog.

Reports said while still in his van, Nelson pulled beside the man and asked him if he wanted some water for the dog. The man began swearing, then raised himself out of the chair and began stabbing Nelson.

A city police officer, who was on the way to another call, drove past the incident, handcuffed the man, put him in a cruiser, and then went to give first aid to Nelson.

Nelson was bleeding heavily from a stab wound to the arm, but the officer put a tourniquet on the wound to stop the bleeding.