YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of taking a shot at another man behind a South Side bar after following him on a motorcycle has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Vincent Gomori, 34, of Youngstown, was indicted Thursday on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; improper discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises. a third-degree felony; and being a felon in possession of a firearm, also a third-degree felony.

The charges include a firearm specification, drive-by shooting specification, notice of a prior conviction specification and repeat/violent offender specification.

He is expected to be arraigned July 12.

Police were called about 4:35 p.m. June 6 to the 3200 block of Powers Way, where a man told them Gomori had fired a shot at him.

The man said he and Gomori had “issues,” and the man had dropped off a woman at Weston and Lemoyne avenues who was going to Gomori’s house. When Gomori saw the man, he got on his motorcycle and started chasing him, the report stated.

The man drove to a Loveland Road bar and pulled into the parking lot, where he said Gomori fired a shot at him and then drove away on his motorcycle.

A witness inside the bar also said they saw Gomori fire a shot while he was on a motorcycle and leave. Police found a 9mm shell casing in the parking lot, reports said.

Gomori was found later in the evening by Campbell police hiding underneath the basement steps in a Sixth Street home, reports said.

Gomori was free on bond in a 2022 firearm case, but prosecutors asked that his bond in that case be revoked because of his new arrest. Judge Anthony D’Apolito agreed and Gomori has been held in the jail without bond in that case.