YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a shooting earlier this year pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to making false statements to purchase firearms.

Sentencing will be Sept. 8 for Dawon Maddox, 39, who entered his plea before U.S. Judge J. Phillip Calabrese in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

In addition to his guilty plea, Maddox also has had his $20,000 unsecured bond in the case revoked after testimony from Youngstown police Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, who charged Maddox for an April shooting on Cameron Avenue that put a man in the hospital.

In that case, Maddox is accused of shooting a man following an argument. The victim in the shooting case was free on bond in an assault case and his sentencing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court had to be continued while he recovered from his injuries.

In the federal case, Maddox is accused of working with three other people in February 2021 to lie about buying three 9mm handguns from a gun dealer on East Midlothian Boulevard. One of the co-defendants in the case pleaded guilty earlier this year.

The indictment in that case also said Maddox on April 23 had two 9mm pistols and an AR-15 type semiautomatic pistol. He is barred from having a firearm because of a 2002 conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence in Mahoning County Court in Austintown.

Maddox posted bond in the federal case after he was arraigned and was free on that bond when he was accused of the Cameron Avenue shooting.

In the Cameron Avenue case, Maddox was charged but the case was dismissed in municipal court without prejudice, which means the charges can be refiled at a later date. The case is still under investigation and Maddox is still considered the main suspect.