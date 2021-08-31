Suspect in Youngstown double murder arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – A suspect in a double murder in Youngstown was arrested in Columbus Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jabrae Perry, 44, in connection with the shooting deaths of Ayanna Mills, 49, and her son Brandon Bell, 28.

Mills was found inside a home about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 behind a building in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road shot to death. Bell was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for his wounds but he died a few hours later.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said Perry has some mental issues, and they do not know if the shootings stemmed from those. He said police have gotten a lot of cooperation, especially from family members because they want to see Perry in jail as well as no more violence.