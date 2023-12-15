WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 19-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a Warren woman last month has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail late Friday evening.

Noel Flores, 19, was returned to the Buckeye state following his arrest in St. Petersburg, Florida, earlier this month.

Flores is charged with murder stemming from the Nov. 11 shooting death of Ashante Fisher-Kirksey at her home on Francis Avenue in Warren. A second gunshot wound victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment following the incident.

CrimeStoppers of Greater Mahoning Valley and U.S. Marshals were offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts prior to his arrest in Florida.

Flores is likely to be arraigned in Warren Municipal Court at some point next week.