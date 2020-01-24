Suspect in Trumbull County police chase arraigned in Girard, Warren courts

Timothy Lambert led a chase that started in Vienna and went through Warren, Howland and Niles

(WYTV) – The man accused of ramming into a police cruiser during a chase earlier this week was arraigned in both Girard and Warren Municipal Courts Thursday morning.

Timothy Lambert is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of obstructing official business, failure to comply and felonious assault.

He’s being held on a $15,000 bond on the charges filed in Girard and without bond on the charges filed in Warren.

Police arrested Lambert on Wednesday after someone called in a tip that he was at the Home Depot off Route 46.

He’s accused of leading police on a chase Monday that started in Vienna and went through Warren, Howland and Niles.