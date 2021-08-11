Suspect in teen slaying waives preliminary hearing in municipal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in the July shooting death of a 17-year-old at a South Side gas station waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in municipal court.

Judge Carla Baldwin bound a charge of murder against Carlos Flores Jr., 18, of Youngstown, over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Flores has been in the county jail on $1 million bond since he was arraigned July 28 for the July 18 shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., 17, at a gas station at South and East Avondale avenues.

Flores was taken into custody about a week after the shooting.

Police have not given a motive yet for the slaying and have released very little information on the case.

Flores also has a pending carrying concealed weapon and obstructing justice case in common pleas court stemming from a March arrest when police were investigating gunfire on South Avenue and found a gun on him.

He was free on a bond he posted in that case following his arraignment in municipal court when Biggs was shot and killed.

