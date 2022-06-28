YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant for a stabbing last month in a West Side bar.

Nicole Boyer, 42, no address listed, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Boyer is charged with stabbing a 42-year-old woman May 27 at a 3101 Mahoning Ave. bar. Reports said the victim told police who interviewed her about 2:40 a.m. May 27 at St. Elizabeth Health Center that Boyer stabbed her in the bar but the woman could not remember why.

Reports said the woman told police: “All I did was grab her hair.”

The woman was stabbed in the shoulder, stomach and hip.