YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in the March 21 wounding of an East Side woman is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Davelle Heath, 26, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Heath is charged with shooting a 64-year-old woman in the head at about 10:30 p.m. March 21 in front of a home in the first block of South Truesdale Avenue. The victim is expected to recover.

Detectives said they could not release many details on the shooting because of the investigation.