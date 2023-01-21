YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has just confirmed that U.S. Marshals have found and arrested a suspect in Rowan Sweeney’s murder after a year’s search.

Andre McCoy, 22, has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all with firearms specifications. He is also wanted on a tampering with evidence charge.

According to a U.S. Marshal’s press release, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested McCoy on the 1100 block of Parkhill Drive in Youngstown.

McCoy’s charges stem from the September 21, 2020, murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney, who was shot during what police believe to be a robbery of the home where Rowan was staying with his mother.

A reward was set at $10,000 for information leading to McCoy’s arrest. The press release did not say if a tip was used or a reward given for the eventual arrest.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Our task force never stopped looking for justice for Rowan Sweeney, today that justice comes in the form of the last suspect arrested for the violent, tragic, and needless death of a little boy.”

The county prosecutor handling the Rowan Sweeney case confirmed with First News that McCoy was arrested early Saturday morning.

First News is looking to find more details on McCoy’s arrest. Check back here for updates.