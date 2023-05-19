WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect from Girard who is accused of raping a 9-year-old has opted to go to trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

If convicted, both rape charges can be life sentences.

Shane Newton, 31, was indicted by a grand jury in September on two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition with someone under the age of 13. The gross sexual imposition charges are third-degree felonies.

Newton was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim who is a 10-year-old that was 9 at the time of the alleged crime. Newton’s bond is at $500,000.

Newton’s jury trial is scheduled for June 12.