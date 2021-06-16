Suspect in Niles pizza shop robbery arrested in Indiana

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man suspected of robbing a pizza shop in Niles was arrested in Indiana on Wednesday.

Miambo Maombi, 21, of Boise, Idaho, is charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the June 13 robbery of Domino’s Pizza.

Maombi was arrested during a traffic stop in Hendricks County, Indiana. He is currently in the custody of Hendricks County police.

The Niles Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Hubbard City Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and police from Hendricks County, Indiana.

