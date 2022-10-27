YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say was suspected of multiple robberies at Mill Creek Park has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Tyrese Pearce, 18, is now charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, two counts of robbery, three counts of having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business.

Mill Creek Park police arrested Pearce earlier this month on charges of obstructing official business and carrying a concealed weapon after an investigation of a reported robbery in the park.

When park police approached Pearce, they say he ran from the scene. Eventually, Pearce surrendered to police around the 700 block of Lake Drive.

Police reported finding a gun near where Pearce was running.

Pearce posted bound as his case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

A warrant has been issued for Pearce’s arrest following the indictment, according to court records.