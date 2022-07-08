FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A suspect in two robberies in Mercer County is now in custody.

Dustin Hilliard is in the Mercer County Jail on charges of robbery, theft and terroristic threats.

Officials in Mercer County say he was arrested after trying to rob a Rite Aid in Farrell on Thursday. They also say he is a suspect in a robbery at a Kwik Fill service station on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police released photos of the suspect in the Kwik Fill robbery earlier this week after he got away in a silver-colored sedan.