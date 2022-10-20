YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a Sept. 29 shooting death on the North Side is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Mekhi Venable, 19, turned himself into police earlier Thursday. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of murder.

Venable is accused of the shooting death of Jacob Moore, 21.

Police said Moore was shot and killed about 6:30 p.m. in the single-digit block of New York Avenue.

Detectives said the two met there for a prearranged fight and both men brought guns with them.

Moore dropped his gun to fistfight Venable but instead Venable shot him, detectives said.

Venable then ran away. He was a suspect right away.

