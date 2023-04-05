WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The trial date has been set for one of three people charged with capital murder stemming from a deadly fire in Warren earlier this year.

Judge Cynthia Rice set a Feb. 12, 2024, trial date for Zackary Gurd.

Gurd, along with Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo, are each charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

The trio was charged following the investigation into the Jan. 19 fire on Nevada Avenue NW that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

The trial date was put on the books after Gurd waived a speedy trial by 300 days.

Atty. Kevin cafferkey/defense counsel:

“My client has been fully explained that time waiver. It was actually read to him and he fully understands it,” said defense counsel attorney Kevin Cafferkey. “He was ready to sign it last night, but we wanted to sign it in front of the court.”

Gurd is due back in court for another pretrial hearing on May 17.