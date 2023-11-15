NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian turned himself in to authorities.

James Mason, 37, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 10, and the Niles Police Department posted his photo on Facebook then, asking for information on his whereabouts.

The charges stem from a crash on Sept. 29 that injured a pedestrian on Youngstown Warren Road, near Olive Garden.

Mason appeared in Niles Municipal Court on Tuesday, and his case was bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury. Bond was set at $50,000.