Suspect in custody for August shooting that injured teen in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 14-year-old who was charged with an August shooting that wounded another teen has been taken into custody.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said the teen was found during a traffic stop Tuesday on Market Street, where he was arrested on a warrant for felonious assault. He was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned in Mahoning County Juvenile Court sometime Wednesday.

The teen is a suspect in the Aug. 17 wounding of a 16-year-old.

Police were called about 9:35 p.m. to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where the victim drove himself after he was shot.

Reports said the victim told police he had been shot somewhere in the Dupont Street and Hammaker Avenue area but could not give a more precise location.

The SUV he was driving had a bullet hole in the driver’s side, the driver’s side window was shattered, and there was blood in the front seat, reports said.

Police had several calls for gunfire several minutes before at Dupont and Hammaker avenues on the north side. According to reports, officers were unable to find a crime scene.

Cox said a warrant for the suspect was issued Sept. 30, but police could not find him until Tuesday.

The victim was shot in the head but has recovered, Cox said.