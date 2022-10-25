WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect after a shooting and stabbing Monday afternoon in Warren.

According to a news release from the Warren Police Department, the suspect faces a felonious assault charge. Court records identify the suspect as Dalone Dukes, 18. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court later this morning on the charges.

Court records indicate that Dukes is also charged with aggravated burglary.

Two victims — a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman — are being treated for major injuries at local hospitals, police say.

According to a police report, the shooting and stabbing happened in the 600 block of Maple St. SW around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Those who have more information on the incident are asked to call Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723.