NEWTON FALLS (WKBN) – A Newton Falls High School student has been arrested after a fake threat in the district on Wednesday.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said the suspect is cooperating at this point and made a full statement to investigators.

According to Monroe, the arrest stems from the investigation into a threat that was found written on a wall at the high school on Wednesday. Deputies responded to ensure safety at the school.

Monroe said students were never in danger. He added that the suspect didn’t intend to follow through with the threat but wanted to cause problems for a student in another district.

According to Superintendent Justin Christopher, they believe that the suspect is the same person who made threats against the school earlier in the week. He said investigators have confirmed that the school is safe for students and staff.