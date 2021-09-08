Suspect in Boardman officer-involved shooting booked into jail following hospital stay

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting in Boardman was released from the hospital and booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Damian Cessna, 24, was released from the hospital Tuesday and booked into jail on charges of felonious assault and knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to an officer by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.

Boardman Pollice Chief Todd Werth said Cessna was shot July 13 after he refused commands from an officer to drop a knife he was holding while he was approaching the officer.

The officer discharged his service weapon, hitting Cessna several times, Werth said.

The incident started at about 12:45 a.m. on South Avenue near Mathews Road after a traffic stop was initiated on Cessna as he was riding his bike.

According to a police report, Cessna raised suspicion because he was holding a baseball bat while riding his bike at such a late hour.

At Boardman’s request, Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also looking at what happened. BCI will then report the results of their investigation to the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office.