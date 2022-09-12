NEW LYME, Ohio (WKBN) -A man accused of child rape and a woman were found dead in Ashtabula County Sunday.

The bodies of Wesley A. Thomas and Samantha Faidley were found in New Lyme, Ohio, according to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say it appears the deaths were either a double suicide or a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.

The child victim was removed from the home in April 2022 by Children Services after the abuse allegations.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charges and was issued a $75,000 bond, which he met, and was released with an ankle bracelet and reporting guidelines, according to police.

Investigators said that after verification of Thomas’s death all charges and allegations will be dismissed in the case.

Police did not reveal Faidley’s relationship with Thomas or any other details in the case.