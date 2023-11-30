YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a 2022 shooting that killed a man and injured two others, including a 3-year-old child, was arrested Wednesday in Minnesota.

A news release from the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force said Vashuad May, 21, was arrested at an apartment in New Hope, Minn.

The release said May was taken into custody after barricading himself inside the apartment. His arrest came after the FBI Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force received information that May was in the Minneapolis, Minn., area.

It is not known when May will be extradited to Ohio.

May was charged April 29, 2022, in municipal court with murder for an April 26, 2022, shooting that killed 24-year-old Rawsheem Aponte and wounded a woman who was with him as well as her 3-year-old daughter.

Police said Aponte was being chased by someone and was driving around the South Side before several shots were fired at his car in the 3800 block of Mohawk Avenue.

Aponte was shot in the driver’s seat and died at the scene. The girl and her mother were treated for gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

On Jan. 5, Aponte’s brother, Marquis Whitted, 19 and Kylearia Day, also 19, were killed in a shooting on Interstate 680 North. Police said that the killing was the result of a feud between Whitted and the people responsible for the death of his brother that had been taking place via social media. Police have yet to make any arrests in that case.