YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with wounding a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The attorneys in the case are recommending Damon Jefferson, 29, of Youngstown, spend 6 to 9 years in prison after he pleaded guilty before Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of felonious assault.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Jefferson is accused of shooting his girlfriend early Nov. 29, 2021, on Rush Boulevard.

Police did not release a motive. Jefferson was taken into custody almost immediately after the shooting.

He has been free on $45,000 bond since his arraignment in municipal court.

The woman who was wounded had to undergo surgery but has since recovered.