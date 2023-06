WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police have identified a suspect in a shootout involving three vehicles that injured an innocent girl in her home.

Capt. Robert Massucci anticipates charges will be filed soon in the case of a 9-year-old girl who was shot over the weekend after a bullet went through a house.

According to dispatch, the girl was taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday on the 800 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE in Warren.