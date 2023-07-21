WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called after a witness reported that a person was hanging out of a car and firing off shots around 2 a.m.

Warren police responded to the area of Freemont at Idywild NE just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired. A witness reported that a suspect was hanging out of a vehicle and shooting a gun.

The witness reported hearing four gunshots and then stated the car went past again and fired off another five-to-six shots.

Police reported finding two 9mm casings in the area and collected them as evidence.