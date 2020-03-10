Suspect facing charges after Boardman Dollar General employee’s fingernail gets ripped off

Police said Chere Clinton admitted to being at the store, saying, "All I did was steal a little bit of makeup"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators arrested a woman who they say ripped the fingernail off of a Dollar General employee during a shoplifting attempt in Boardman.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force arrested 32-year-old Chere Clinton in Youngstown on Friday morning.

Clinton was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was parked in the 800 block of E. Avondale Ave., according to a police report.

Police said on February 24, Clinton tried stealing from the Dollar General on E. Midlothian Boulevard in Boardman.

Two employees reported that they confronted the shoplifter who elbowed one of them in the stomach and ripped a purse from the other person’s hand, causing the employee’s fingernail to come off.

Reports said the shoplifter grabbed a wallet from her purse, but the employees were able to keep the purse and its contents.

Police said the purse contained a crack pipe, two cell phones, the stolen items from the store and a healthcare bill.

When questioned Friday about the incident, police said Clinton admitted to being at the store, saying, “All I did was steal a little bit of makeup.”

She said one of the employees tackled her and another one was “cussing” that she broke her fingernail off, according to a police report.

Clinton added that she “just wanted to get away,” the report states.

Clinton faces a robbery charge.