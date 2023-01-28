SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A man faces ten charges Saturday morning after police got a tip about several child pornography images at a Sebring home, according to a press release.

Sebring Police got a tip on August 12, 2022 from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task (ICAC) force that possible activity involving child pornography was reported at the 500 block of North 19th Street in Sebring, according to a press release from Sebring Police.

The images from the ICAC contain girls ages 11 to 13 exposed, according to the press release.

Sebring police executed a search warrant at the residence on August 26. Police recovered an HP computer, a flash drive, memory cards, five phones and two tablets. Police were able to search these items on September 15 after obtaining another warrant, according to a press release.

On October 4, police gave the electronics to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for further investigation. The electronics were returned on January 11 of this year.

Sebring police reviewed the BCI’s investigation and created arrest warrants for Scott Augustein, 56.

Augustein was arrested Friday on nine charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 1 charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Augustein is due in court Thursday.