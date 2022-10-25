SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A school resource officer has officially filed charges after 12 to 15 cars were vandalized at a football game Friday night.

Matthew Lautzenheiser, 45, was charged with six counts of criminal damaging. He is suspected of pulling wiper blades, removing side-view mirrors, bending license plates and more damage to vehicles, according to Southern Local Schools Resource Officer Jeff Haugh.

SRO Haugh said Lautzenheiser had been thrown out of the United vs. Southern Local game earlier Friday night at the request of United High School’s principal. The principal said Lautzenheizer was allegedly intoxicated and shouting at the game’s referees.

SRO Haugh said there were four formal complaints from the owners of cars that were damaged at the United vs. Southern Local game Friday night. He said 10-12 other cars also received minor damage. There is surveillance footage of Lautzenheiser committing the crimes, according to SRO Haugh.

There is a warrant out for Lautzenheiser’s arrest, but SRO Haugh says he is out of town and will be arrested later this week.