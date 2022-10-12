BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges, accused of stealing from coin machines at a laundromat in Boardman.

Charges of tampering with coin machines and theft were filed against 39-year-old Paul Downing, according to court records.

Police said they spotted Downing running through the back parking lot of Poland United Methodist Church on Boardman-Poland Rd. on Oct. 4.

Officers with neighboring police departments reported that Downing had been seen pulling on car door handles at Wickshire Assisted Living, according to a police report.

Poland Township police officers arrested Downing in the northbound lane of Interstate 680, just south of US-224. He had a warrant for failure to appear in court on a probation violation.

The report states that Downing had a bookbag containing various items which were taken from a vacant home on Wendy Lane. Downing told police that he took the items from an unsecured porch because they were just going to be thrown away, the report states. He said he ran when someone showed up and started questioning him about why he was there.

Police said Downing matched the description of a suspect who tampered with coin machines at a laundromat on Youngstown-Poland Road on Oct. 1. The report states that during an interview with Downing, he confessed to stealing from the laundromat.

Additional charges are pending for the alleged home burglary.

Downing pleaded not guilty to theft and tampering with coin machines during his arraignment Oct. 6, and a pretrial was set Nov. 1.