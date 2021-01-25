Suspect charged with stabbing man, threatening to kill two-year-old in Lawrence County, police say

Investigators say the suspect threatened to kill two adults and a two-year-old girl before stabbing the man in the face and shoulder

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man charged with stabbing a man in Lawrence County and threatening to kill others was arrested in Boardman over the weekend.

According to the report, Pennsylvania State Police were called to the 100 block of 5th Avenue in Bessemer for a stabbing on Saturday.

When state troopers arrived, a man at the scene had several stab wounds.

Investigators say the suspect threatened to kill two adults and a two-year-old girl before stabbing the man in the face and shoulder.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Michael Conrad, was later arrested at Mercy Health Hospital in Boardman on four felony warrants.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering and terroristic threats.

Conrad was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.