BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is in the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday morning, accused of leaving fentanyl in the reach of her children.

Julie Mayberry, 35, is charged with inducing panic, two counts of child endangering and felony possession of drugs.

Police went to the 1800 block of Oles Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Monday after a family member of Mayberry reported that she had barricaded herself in her bathroom, according to a police report.

When they arrived at the location, Mayberry’s son came to the door and got his mom. Her pupils were not responsive, she appeared unbalanced, and officers noted they had responded to an overdose call involving Mayberry the day before, according to a police report.

Mayberry’s family member showed police a medicine cup containing an unknown liquid and a folded piece of paper with an unknown white powder that were within reach of Mayberry’s children in a medicine cabinet, the report stated.

Mayberry claimed that a woman who was there the day before left something in her apartment, but her family member said the items weren’t there before.

Police said a test of the white powder came back positive for fentanyl.

Mayberry was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 15.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.