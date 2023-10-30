YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is now facing murder charges related to a death in Youngstown earlier this year.

Darnell Jones, 18, is facing the murder charge related to the death of Ty’Lend Lewis, 21, on Sept. 11.

Lewis was found on Summer Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police were told a family member found the victim, who died at the scene before police and EMS arrived.

Jones has been in the Trumbull County Jail on unrelated charges since Sept. 29, according to jail records.

He had been sentenced Oct. 11 to 180 days of probation after he was arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle case in Niles. Police there said Jones ran from a stolen Kia that had been hot-wired, and a rifle and bag of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

More recently, he was booked into the jail on an obstructing official business charge stemming from a case in Warren from earlier this month. In that case, he pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Police say they were able to connect Jones to the murder of Lewis thanks to help from the public and family.