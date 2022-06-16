YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect has been indicted after investigators say a dog was dragged from a car on Youngstown’s East Side, according to Animal Charity of Ohio.

The incident happened last month.

Mechelle Kelly is facing one count of felony animal cruelty, according to a post on Animal Charity’s Facebook page.



Humane agents said the dog named Oreo was dragged by a vehicle going around 35 miles per hour for about 100 yards and was then chained up in a backyard. A witness saw the incident and called for help.

The dog continues to recover but had at least two broken toes on each paw, as well as road rash and cuts on her legs.