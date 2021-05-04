Suspect charged in Boardman hit and run crash that hurt bicyclist

Boardman police compiled a list of traffic safety facts and ways to decrease crash risks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police has charged a man in a hit and run crash that injured a bicyclist earlier this month.

After following up on leads, investigators were able to identify the driver as Brandon Zagotti, of Boardman. Investigators were also able to match debris from the scene to Zagotti’s car.

On April 12 at 10:45 p.m., police say a bicyclist was hit by Zagotti on Mathews Road. Zagotti then fled the scene.

The victim had several injuries and was treated at the scene.

Zagotti has been charged for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to maintain an assured clear distance.

Police are urging people to be aware of their surroundings following a car vs. bicycle accident.

Police ask drivers to always be on the lookout for other drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles. They encourage bicyclists to also be alert and to wear reflective clothing.

Boardman police compiled the following list of ways to decrease crash risks. They also highlighted some traffic safety facts from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Regardless of the season, bicyclist deaths occurred most often between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and occur 75% of the time in urban areas compared to 25% in rural areas.

Bicyclist deaths were eight times higher for males than females in 2017.

Alcohol was involved in 37% of all fatal bicyclist crashes in 2017.

Ride responsibly and remember: All states require bicyclists on the roadway to follow the same rules and responsibilities as motorists.

Be focused and alert to the road and all traffic around you; anticipate what others may do before they do it. This is defensive driving—the quicker you notice a potential conflict, the quicker you can act to avoid a potential crash.

Drive with the flow, in the same direction as traffic.

Obey street signs, signals and road markings, just like a car.

Assume the other person doesn’t see you; look ahead for hazards or situations to avoid that may cause you to fall, like toys, pebbles, potholes, grates or train tracks.

No texting, listening to music or using anything that distracts you by taking your eyes and ears or your mind off the road and traffic.

Visit the NHTSA’s website for more tips on how to stay safe while on the road.