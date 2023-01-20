NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon with a bag containing crack, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and more, according to police.

According to a social media post from the New Castle Police Department, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, New Castle police issued a sealed narcotics warrant on the 200 block of East Laurel Avenue.

At the home, police found $3,180, ammunition and a DVR surveillance block.

At the same time, police initiated a traffic stop on Croton Avenue, near North Street. Police say the traffic stop was a part of the same investigation.

Suspect David Quear ran from the rear passenger seat and disposed of a .380 caliber handgun in a field, according to police.

On the other side of the field, police caught up to Quear.

According to police, Quear carried a small bag with 8.66gg of crack cocaine, 3.9gg of heroin/fentanyl, seven fentanyl pills, three bags of marijuana and a digital weigh scale.

In the chase, Quear injured his knee and was taken to the hospital.

Quear is charged with four counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of misdemeanor for carrying a firearm without a license and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.