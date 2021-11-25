Suspect arrested in connection to Youngstown bank robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that happened Monday.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, officers spotted a silver 2006 Cadillac investigators say was used in the robbery of the First National Bank on Federal Plaza West in downtown Youngstown.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, identified by police as 45-year-old Phil Whitman, Jr.

Detectives were called out and Whitman was interviewed. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery and other charges.

He will be arraigned Monday in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Reports said that a suspect robbed the bank using a note at about 2:15 p.m. Monday.