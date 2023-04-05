BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a suspect they say was identified as the person seen on surveillance video at the time of a fire at a Boardman church.

Jacob Richards, 18, is charged with arson and is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

According to a police report, officers arrested Richards in a parking lot near Valley Christian Church on Tuesday. The arrest came after a report from a complainant, who reported a suspect in the church fire was in the area.

Richards first told police that he only walked past the church on the night of the fire, but at the police station, Richards admitted that he was only trying to catch a bale of hay on fire, which was outside the church, according to the report.

Police posted photos to its Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, asking for help identifying a person who they say was shown setting the straw bale on fire at Valley Christian Church on Glenwood Avenue on Friday. Due to the wind, the fire spread to the doors and entrance of the church, causing smoke damage to the interior of the church.

Ohio Edison had to be called to the scene to shut off the power on Friday.