Suspect arrested after climbing roof of Warren Twp. business, police say

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A suspect wanted for charges in Pennsylvania ran from police and crawled up onto a business’ roof in Warren Township, prompting a road closure, police say.

North River Road NW has since reopened. Investigators say the suspect came down from the roof of Glunt Industries on N. River Road, where he was hiding.

Police say they were looking for Omar Moore at about 9:30 a.m. Friday when he ran from the Warren Heights Apartments on Douglas Street NW.

Moore then crawled onto the roof of Glunt Industries, about one mile away.

North River Rd. NW was shut down for about an hour and neighbors were told to stay inside their homes.

Several agencies were at the scene, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals, Howland police, Warren Township police, Warren City police, Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies and the Howland Fire Department.

