Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at house in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon police arrested a man on charges that he shot at a city man’s house earlier this month.

Police arrested Delvon Cox on Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop in Sharon. He’s being held in the Mercer County Jail on charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say an investigation tied Cox to shots that were fired at another man’s house in Sharon on October 10.

WYTV talked to the victim, Octavius Clark, last week, and he said he and his children felt unsafe in the home as a result.

According to a police report, the victim and suspect were involved in a fight over Clark’s children knocking over Halloween decorations. Clark told police that he won the fight but that Cox, who he only knew at the time as “D,” ran away saying, “I don’t fight; I shoot.” He said Cox then fired shots toward the back of the home while his 5-year-old child was inside.

Police said Cox was identified from a photo line-up as the suspect. He has a previous criminal history which make firearms possession illegal, according to police.