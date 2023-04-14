YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN – A suspect in a Tuesday shooting death will be held without bond in two probation violations.

Elijah May, 18, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court on charges of voluntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

May is charged with the shooting death of Ray’mon Sims, 22, who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on the North Side.

Police said Sims was the driver of a car that was shot at on Tod Lane and drove five blocks to Alameda Avenue before crashing into a house.

Sims then got out of the car and ran to a yard on Crandall Avenue where he collapsed and was found by police and paramedics. He died a short time later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

May was arrested several hours later after he was questioned by detectives.

May is also charged with violating his probation on a 2022 misdemeanor violation of a probation order charge and for another misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge from 2021.

Judge Baldwin set bond on the felonies at $600,000 but orders he be held without bond on the probation violations until those cases are resolved.