WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the suspects charged in connection to a fatal arson in Warren was arraigned Monday.

Brendan Daviduk pleaded not guilty to the against him including aggravated murder and aggravated arson. He will be back in court March 1.

Daviduk and co-defendant Patricia Zarlingo were both in court last week, but Daviduk’s arraignment was postponed then because he needed time to retain an attorney skilled in capital cases.

Zarlingo also pleaded not guilty last week to the same charges. Both are being held without bond.

Both are facing capital murder charges that could come with the death penalty if convicted.

The charges stem from the death of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone who was killed in the fire.

Zackary Gurd is also charged in the case. He left town after the fire and was arrested in Virginia. Investigators believe he started the deadly fire.

Gurd will be arraigned once he is brought back to Ohio.