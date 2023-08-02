CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a shooting last month was arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Reginald Wills, 50, of Columbus, on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, also a second-degree felony.

Jail records show Wills was booked into the jail Monday.

Wills is wanted for a July 20 shooting at a home in the 100 block of Jean Street. Reports said police were called for gunfire about 2 a.m., and when they arrived, they were greeted by a man sitting on the porch who had two gunshot wounds to the thigh.

Police gave him first aid until paramedics arrived.

Officers found four 9mm casings on the side of the home and a spent 9mm round on the porch, reports said.

Wills will have a preliminary hearing Friday, according to court records.