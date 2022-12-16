CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from hardware stores in Champion and surrounding communities.

Nicholas Roberts Jr. pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this morning in Warren Municipal Court. He’s being held without bond.

According to a release from the Champion Police Department, investigators learned Roberts was selling some of the stolen items on Facebook marketplace. He tried to sell two sets of stolen Dewalt power tools to an undercover officer.

Police say he was arrested on numerous warrants and additional criminal charges.

The TAG drug task force, Trumbull and Mahoning County Sheriff’s Offices, Warren Township and Cortland Police Departments assisted in the investigation.