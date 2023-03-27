GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police issued a release Sunday on a suspect accused of raping a fifteen-year-old.

According to the release, Shane Slicker, 23, is now facing charges.

After interviewing the victim, PSP says Slicker had been assaulting the victim for around three months. PSP also suspects Slicker raped the victim while she was asleep.

According to the report, the victim gave several reports of assault over the past few months.

Slicker is also a registered sex offender, according to the report.

Slicker is charged with rape forcible compulsion, rape of an unconscious victim, sexual assault, felonious aggravated indecent assault without consent, felonious aggravated indecent assault with forcible compulsion, felonious aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 16, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault with forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 16, corruption of minors, criminal solicitation of someone under 16 and criminal solicitation – statutory sexual assault of someone, defendant 4-8 years older.

Slicker was in court for his arraignment Friday. He is due back in court for his preliminary hearing Tuesday, April 4.