NORTH BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WKBN)- New Castle Police are looking for a person who is accused of requesting inappropriate photos from a minor.

Police say the minor and the suspect were having conversations on the social media app, Snapchat.

According to a report, the suspect is accused of making terroristic threats to the victim earlier this month until the illicit photos were sent.

This incident is still under investigation.

The suspect was not named in a police report.