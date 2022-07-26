YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Yellow Brick Place Cancer Wellness Center is hosting an event on Aug. 6.

All are welcomed to the free event, which takes place from 12 to 3 p.m. at Avion on the Water.

The wellness center offers various services for those battling cancer and their families.

The upcoming event will focus on surviving and thriving with cancer, and they’re welcoming Brenda George, who’s the author of a book that talks about her personal journey with cancer.

“I just want to encourage people, that’s what my goal is everywhere I go. I just want to encourage them and help them to know that they’re not alone and that there is hope and to never give up,” says George.

There will be a presentation, lunch and a book signing.

Organizers say this is just a taste of what they offer year-round for those with cancer.

“From the very beginning of the diagnosis to the recovery, we are here every step of the way,” says Kathleen Moliterno of Yellow Brick Place.

To register for the event, call 234-228-9550 or email.