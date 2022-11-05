(WKBN) – November marks National Family Caregivers Month.

The month recognizes all who help care for their loved ones. It also offers a chance to raise awareness about the support they may need.

Research shows caregiving can take a significant emotional, physical and financial toll on a person.

According to a Cleveland Clinic survey, 36% of caregivers suffer from depression and anxiety.

“Family caregiving is an incredibly intensive and time consuming experience. We typically see this in more complex medical diagnoses, such as dementia, where we see a lot of unfortunately negative effects for family caregivers,” says Dr. Lucille Carriere of the Cleveland Clinic.

Carriere says it’s important that caregivers get time for themselves. Things like taking breaks, going on walks, and taking time to interact with others are beneficial.