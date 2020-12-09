Survey: Nearly 80% putting aside traditional holiday plans

The survey from Parade Magazine and the Cleveland Clinic shows only 9% of people plan to attend holiday spiritual services in-person

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The holidays are traditionally a time for gathering, but this year will be different as we distance ourselves from loved ones to protect them from COVID-19.

According to a recent survey, 78% say they don’t plan to spend the holidays as they normally do.

The survey from Parade Magazine and the Cleveland Clinic shows only 9% of people plan to attend holiday spiritual services in-person, and only 12% anticipate attending holiday parades or new

year’s eve fireworks celebrations.

Americans are also wary of close contact. Seventy-eight percent say they won’t shake hands with others and 13% won’t hug a non-family member.

“Those you have been in quarantine with or are in your bubble, make sure you hug them a lot. We are all hug deficient these days, and I think it’s an important part of health, human connection and human touch. The more we can get it from those who are in our immediate circle the better, and probably avoid it with those who are not in our immediate circle,” said Cleveland Clinic physician Dr. Mark Hyman.

Hyman says it’s important to find ways to gather safely this holiday season, and while he admits virtual gatherings aren’t the same, it’s better than not celebrating or honoring family traditions at all.