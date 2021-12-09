Surveillance video shows courthouse vandalism

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new video shows the moments windows at the Trumbull County Courthouse were broken out last month.

Court officials just released this surveillance video.

In the video, you can see a woman, who detectives said is Joanna McCane, throw something at several windows outside the courthouse shattering the glass.

A warrant for McCane’s arrest was issued on a felony vandalism charge.

The damage was discovered by someone walking by the courthouse on the morning of Saturday, November 27.

Investigators at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office say more than 20 windows were smashed and broken.